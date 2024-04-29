Avaii Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 1,996,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,587. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

