Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of AB High Yield ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYFI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AB High Yield ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter.
AB High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYFI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. 5,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,523. AB High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.
About AB High Yield ETF
The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.
