Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,326,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,236,000 after purchasing an additional 141,246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,762,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,241,000 after acquiring an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 691,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,955. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

