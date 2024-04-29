Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 4.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $150.31. 188,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,136. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $110.80 and a 12-month high of $159.43. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.