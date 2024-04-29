Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. 2,784,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,211. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.