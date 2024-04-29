Avaii Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

