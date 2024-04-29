Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New $750,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. 158,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,665. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

