Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $10,428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

SQQQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 55,761,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,303,391. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

