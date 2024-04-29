Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 964 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,471,329. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

