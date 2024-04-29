Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.30. 279,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day moving average of $170.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

