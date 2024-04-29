Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $336,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.4% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 83,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.