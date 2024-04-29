Avaii Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 375,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,806. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

