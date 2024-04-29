AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.22.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $191.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $3,610,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 55.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

