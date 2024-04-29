Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.85 million. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

