Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in April

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,700.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,798 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.78. 139,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Stories

