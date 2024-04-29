AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, May 1st

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, May 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPI stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.