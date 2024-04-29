Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 360,900 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.92. 1,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 18.27%.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.