Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.94. Azul shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 220,046 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Azul Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Further Reading

