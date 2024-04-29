Baidu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 54,937 call options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the typical volume of 41,005 call options.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,780,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,474. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Baidu has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $156.98.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

