Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.30. Bakkt shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 34,986 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bakkt Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($7.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($4.50). The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.00 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bakkt news, General Counsel Marc D'annunzio sold 2,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 110,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $2,402,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 299,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,504,402.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

Further Reading

