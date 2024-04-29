Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BALL. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.43. 334,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

