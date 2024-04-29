Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BALL. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

