Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BANC. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.64.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.15. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,388.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,130 shares of company stock worth $445,277. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banc of California by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,191,000 after buying an additional 1,615,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 1,791,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Banc of California by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,775,000 after buying an additional 1,777,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.