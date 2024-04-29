Bank of America Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $205.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $223.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ODFL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.97.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 617.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.