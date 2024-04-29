Bank of America Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $72.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s current price.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

OLN stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,196,000 after acquiring an additional 203,260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,974,000 after buying an additional 397,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

