Bank of America Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $484.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $645.00 to $484.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $17.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $411.07. The company had a trading volume of 305,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,133. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Saia has a 52 week low of $266.91 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.54 and its 200 day moving average is $479.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

