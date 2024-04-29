Bank of America Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $25.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 30,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

