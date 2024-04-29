Barclays Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $76.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $66.68. 1,931,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,464. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,753,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,824,000 after buying an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

