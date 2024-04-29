Barclays Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get StoneCo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on StoneCo

StoneCo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneCo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after buying an additional 557,186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after purchasing an additional 866,803 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $58,777,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.