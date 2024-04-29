Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

