Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 133.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after buying an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after buying an additional 956,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $631,228,000 after buying an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,783,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $339,524,000 after buying an additional 787,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 16,022,022 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $289,838,000 after buying an additional 1,870,059 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.09 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

