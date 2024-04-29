Barrington Research Raises Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $135.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of STRA opened at $121.06 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Strategic Education by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 155.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 128,961 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

