Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,096.0 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

BPMUF stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

