Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,096.0 days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
BPMUF stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.