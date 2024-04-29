Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 76.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BECN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.47. 172,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,909. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $102.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

