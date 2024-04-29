Berenberg Bank Raises Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 280

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.46) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 265 ($3.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 245 ($3.03) target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 242 ($2.99).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 204.35 ($2.52) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.42. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.70 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 756.85, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,962.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

