Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 940,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Up 4.1 %
BETR stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.41. The company had a trading volume of 533,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.52. Better Home & Finance has a 52-week low of 0.34 and a 52-week high of 62.91.
