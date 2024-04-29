Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 940,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 4.1 %

BETR stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.41. The company had a trading volume of 533,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.52. Better Home & Finance has a 52-week low of 0.34 and a 52-week high of 62.91.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

