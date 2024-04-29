Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.26.
BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of BILI stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.99. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
