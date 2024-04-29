Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Shares of BIIB traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.43. 1,264,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.34. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 116.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

