BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $3,598,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

