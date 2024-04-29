Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,580 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. 1,133,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,003. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
