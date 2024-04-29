Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,580 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. 1,133,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,003. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.