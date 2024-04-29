Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS CALF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. 1,752,866 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.