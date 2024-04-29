Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,394,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,120,000 after purchasing an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,802. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

