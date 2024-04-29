Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $506.60. The stock had a trading volume of 210,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,077. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $374.85 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

