Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $329.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

