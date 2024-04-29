Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.33. 6,021,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,724. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

