Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYLD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 207.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 28,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $22.57.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

