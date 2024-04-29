Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.41. 29,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,144. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.85.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.