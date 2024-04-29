Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.7% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 182,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,718,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

