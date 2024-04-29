Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,902 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 227,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $29.73. 319,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

