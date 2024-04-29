Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,385,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 231.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,926,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,702,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.38. 203,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,036. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

